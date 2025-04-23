No Rest for the Wicked is getting its biggest update yet later this month

HQ

It has been over a year since Moon Studios, the creator of the Ori series, launched its ambitious action-RPG No Rest for the Wicked on PC as an Early Access title. Since then, the game has been steadily expanded and improved, and the latest step in this effort is now seeing its biggest update yet arriving.

Known as The Breach, this update will be available on April 30, and it's an exciting thing to keep an eye out for as it's adding more of almost everything while addressing a few gameplay elements that fans have been asking for changes to. This means that The Breach will be serving up new quests to complete, new enemies and bosses to battle, new loot to earn, more zones to explore and play in, and of course an expansion of the campaign.

With this in mind and with No Rest for the Wicked being well into its Early Access phase at this point, you might be wondering if Moon Studios has plans to leave the service and debut the game as a 1.0 version soon. While you may hope that this is closer rather than further away, there is no mention of any plans to do this yet, meaning you'll just have to be content with The Breach for the time being.

Check out The Breach's trailer below to see what this update is bringing to No Rest for the Wicked.