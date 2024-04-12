No Rest for the Wicked has a couple of homages to the Ori series

HQ

Thursday marks the release of No Rest for the Wicked, the third game from Moon Studios and the first not to be based on the Ori universe we grew to love in Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. But that doesn't mean we can forget any traces of the Ori series.

On the contrary. Via X, Moon Studios' co-founder and game director Thomas Mahler now confirms that there will be Ori tributes in No Rest for the Wicked, but without wanting to tell us what it's about, because "you'll have to find out for yourself".

Just earlier this week, Mahler hinted that he might return to the Ori series a third time and already has the name of the game ready, which you can read more about here. If you would like to play the Ori series, we can recommend that you buy Ori: The Collection with a 67% discount at the Xbox Spring Sale (or just download the titles with Game Pass).