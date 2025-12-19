No Rest for the Wicked gets major new co-op expansion in January

HQ

In a Wicked Inside Showcase lasting just over 20 minutes, Moon Studios announced that No Rest for the Wicked will now feature co-op multiplayer for up to four players. This will happen via a major "Together Update" arriving on 22 January. However, you can already try it out now, as there is an open beta running until 22 December.

In addition to co-op multiplayer, the Together Update will also feature weapon updates, shared resources and much more. You can see much more in the Wicked Inside Showcase below, where Moon Studios Creative Director Thomas Mahler talks about their ambitions to take the best of ARPGs and MMOs and create the new co-op part based on these principles.

No Rest for the Wicked is out on PC and has been in Early Access since April last year, with no full release date announced yet. When this happens, the game will also land on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, where it can already be wishlisted.

Watch the Together Wicked Inside Showcase below.