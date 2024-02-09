No Rest for the Wicked delayed by up to three months

HQ

The creators or the Ori series, Moon Studios, are currently working on No Rest for the Wicked. This is a fantasy action-RPG that was revealed during The Game Awards in December, and originally the plan was to launch it as an Early Access title during Q1. But we haven't heard anything about this, and Take-Two's quarterly report yesterday revealed why.

It turns out the Early Access release has been postponed, and the game will now be launched during Q2 instead, without sharing information regarding an exact date or even the reason why this happened.