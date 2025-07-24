No pulled punches: South Park shreds Trump with savage satire

HQ

It was recently announced that Paramount is discontinuing the classic talk show The Late Show (previously hosted by David Letterman and currently by Stephen Colbert), a decision that many believe has political implications as the show has been heavily criticised by President Donald Trump, with Paramount also reaching a settlement with him for other reasons.

Shortly before that decision, it emerged that Paramount had also extended its agreement with Trey Parker and Matt Stone for more South Park. While we don't know if politics really played a part in the decision to cancel The Late Show, we can at least say that the creators of South Park couldn't care less.

Yesterday, Season 27 kicked off with a first episode called Sermon on the 'Mount, and it's no exaggeration to say that it's their most controversial ever. We won't spoil what happens, but you can check out the video and Threads link below for some of the utterly senseless - or perhaps rather boundless - parodies of the American president.