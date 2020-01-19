Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

No, Playstation 5 won't look like this either

More designs surface as the community continues to speculate on what the PS5 might look like.

Last year, we started seeing pictures of a mockup Playstation 5 design, created by the Resetera user CrimsonNocturne. Since then, several designs have been posted online, showing how it might look, and here is one of our favourites.

It is created by CanadianJediYT, who has done a model based on the infamous development kit (so these are not official pictures either, even if some have claimed that it is a leak on social media). You can find two of the pictures below, and more if you click on his name.

What do you think of this one?

No, Playstation 5 won't look like this either
No, Playstation 5 won't look like this either


Loading next content