No plans to fix the frame rate issues in Deadly Premonition 2

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we shared our review of Deadly Premonition: A Blessing in Disguise, a game with a theme reminding us of TV-series like Stranger Things and Twin Peaks. While we did like it, there is no denying it has its fair share of technical issues such as a terrible frame rate.

Usually, issues like these get fixed via patches, but in an interview with Jim Sterling, a PR rep for the game revealed that the developers have "no immediate plans to fix" the problems. As the game does sport a B movie charm, we think it isn't as bad as it would be in another title, but if you are planning on buying this tomorrow - be prepared for a rough ride.

Thanks Nintendo Life