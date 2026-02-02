HQ

The pursuit of perfection is something you imagine a lot of filmmakers try their best to avoid, especially as they grow in maturity. Trying to make every movie a masterpiece simply won't work out, as with any creative endeavour you're sure to ruin the good in some areas at least in searching for the great. However, Oldboy director and beloved Korean filmmaker set out to make his magnum opus with No Other Choice, and it seems he may have just about done it.

When paper veteran Man-Su loses his job after 25 years slaving away at his former company, he finds that the world of employment has changed. The paper sector in particular is a massively competitive market, and after more than a year of trying to make his way back to this niche profession, Man-Su is at his whit's end. With the future of his family, his home, and his Labrador retrievers on the line, Man-Su realises he'll do anything to get himself another job, even if it means permanently removing the competition.

The setup for No Other Choice is just as enticing as the rest of the movie. Based on the novel The Ax by Donald Westlake, Park Chan-Wook takes us through just under two-and-a-half hours of black comedy masterwork, leaving us laughing, gripping our seats to battle the tension, and wondering whether it really is worth it to go to such lengths just to tap a massive roll of paper with a wooden baton.

That is an element of the story the movie plays with brilliantly. Man-Su might claim he does this all for his family, for their future, and you can argue he's best suited to work in the paper industry, but other jobs do exist at the end of the day. Not for our protagonist, though, nor any of his competitors. Speciality paper work is the dream for them, one they won't let die no matter how many applications they send off, nor how many times they have to prostrate themselves before a tribunal of disinterested executives in cringe-inducing interviews. In today's world, it's far too easy to think of any career that doesn't bring fame or fortune as one not worth having, but the consistent reminder that factory work with silky smooth paper is the end goal kept me engrossed in Man-Su's journey. Passion is infectious, and it's something that's given out generously in the character work and the direction of Park Chan-Wook throughout No Other Choice.

Lee Byung-hun is nothing short of outstanding as Man-Su. Partly pathetic, incredibly entertaining, and wholly driven, it's impossible to think of an actor that could have done this better after watching No Other Choice. From the inflections of his voice to the slightest movements in his face, Lee Byung-hun becomes a man transformed throughout the movie. Not even in the dark sense you'd expect to feature in TikTok shorts and edits in the future, but he simply dials up his performance to make sure that the comedy, the drama, the thriller elements all work in their beautiful, juxtaposing way. Son Ye-jin does incredible work as Man-Su's wife Mi-ri, and Yeom Hye-ran is utterly entertaining as Ah-ra, but the majority of No Other Choice is placed on Lee Byung-Hun's back, and he carries it effortlessly.

Even with its performances and enthralling story, No Other Choice feels as if it wouldn't impress half as much if it weren't for the cinematography in this film. Kim Woo-hyung is given the credit for the camerawork here, and boy does he deserve a pat on the back. The shots in this movie bring it up a level from a very, very good movie to one that feels like an instant classic. Kim Sang-bum and Kim Ho-bin's editorial work should also be highlighted here. The visuals in No Other Choice are beautiful, hilarious, and sometimes even border on campy, but they bring the magnitude of the story together, highlight the smaller moments wonderfully, and have brought Park Chan-Wook's latest film to its intended level of masterpiece.

Were it not for a slightly sagging middle part and an ending that could be conceived as a little flat, No Other Choice would be sitting as a perfect 10 for me. Consider this a 9.5 if you will, though, a hearty recommendation if there ever was one, as this film might just be my favourite piece of cinema to come out of 2025. A work of fiction that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of employment and the terror of the rat race in our current times, a brilliant black comedy with all-time performances, and a gorgeous piece of visual media that filmmakers should begin studying yesterday.