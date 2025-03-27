No One Lives Forever remaster is a dream project for Night Dive Studios

There's no doubt that Night Dive Studios is one of the best in the business when it comes to bringing old, outdated classics back to life, and internally they have long been very interested in remastering the cult classic No One Lives Forever. Something that was given renewed priority with the unfortunate closure of Monolith. Despite previous obstacles due to complex rights issues, Nightdive remains optimistic, and studio head Stephen Kick recently said in an interview that they will never stop fighting.

"Never give up. We don't give up."

Do you remember the NOLF games and what are your favourite memories of them?