No one is going to be able to stop James Cameron from directing Avatar 4 and 5

HQ

There are only a handful of directors that can attribute to being as successful as James Cameron, as the Canadian filmmaker is the creator of the Avatar franchise and the man in the director's seat on the Titanic set too. As Cameron is 69 years old and tends to take several years to make a film, many have wondered if he will step aside and hand the directing job of the upcoming Avatar 4 and 5 to someone else, instead of working on the series for the next decade and until he's likely in his 80s. That absolutely won't be the case by the looks of things.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron confirms he plans to direct Avatar 4 and 5, adding, "Sure. Absolutely. I mean, they're going to have to stop me. I got plenty of energy, love doing what I'm doing. Why would I not? And they're written, by the way. I just reread both of them about a month ago. They're cracking stories. They've got to get made. Look, if I get hit by a bus and I'm in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it."

So assuming no outside incident affects Cameron, we can expect the director to keep pumping out Avatar films, and his recently confirmed upcoming Terminator project too.