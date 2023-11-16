No one in the Seinfeld cast has been contacted about a reboot

HQ

For over a month now, there have been rumours that more Seinfeld-related material would be on the way. Speaking at a stand-up show in Boston last month,Jerry Seinfeld himself said:

"Something is going to happen that has to do with that [Seinfeld's] ending. It hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see. We'll see."

Something to do with the end of the TV series, which Jerry has discussed with the show's other creator Larry David, also known from Curb Your Enthusiasm, that is. Based on a statement by Jason Alexander (George Costanza) in an interview withThe Wrap one must assume that the production is either in very early stages or the new material will not include the iconic ensemble of George, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Jason Alexander om ryktet:

"Good for you [Jerry]! I don't know anything about it, apparently they don't need George!"

Alexander also adds that he recently spoke with both Julia and Michael, and neither of them had been contacted by Jerry or Larry so far. So the question remains if they will be contacted, or if a possible production will start without them - and if so, what it is.