No offline co-op in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered

You're watching Advertisements

The probably single best thing with the original Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles was playing co-op (offline, off course as it didn't have any online features). But this is something we won't be able to experience when Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition launches later this month as Square Enix has now confirmed on Twitter.

Instead, it has opted for online multiplayer only, as more people will be able to play this way. We assume the fact that everyone needs their own screen (the original was played on linked Game Bou Advance-units) didn't help either. Will you miss co-op offline in Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles?