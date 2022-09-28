Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nioh 2

No Nioh games for Xbox, at least for now

Samurai action games will stay on Playstation and PC for the time being.

Team Ninja has launched two action-packed samurai games called Nioh and Nioh 2, but so far they have only been available on Playstation and PC. And it seems that this will be the case in the future as well, so Xbox players will have to play something else.

Nioh's director Fumihiko Yasuda was recently interviewed, and he made it very clear, that at least for now, no Nioh is coming for Xbox. It seems that Sony might have some sort of exclusivity deal with the series.

"There's nothing really to note about that. Currently, there's not really too much of a possibility of having Nioh on Xbox platforms, but we do hope Xbox fans enjoy Wo Long and look forward to that game coming out. That's probably all we can say on that at the moment."

The original Nioh was released back in 2017, and a sequel Nioh 2 in 2020. Currently, there is no third game in development.

Nioh 2

Thanks, VGC

