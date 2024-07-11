No Nintendo console has ever enjoyed as long a lifespan as Switch

HQ

Nintendo can in many ways be said to be the creator of the modern games console. Sure, there were video games before the Famicom/NES, but just like there were smartphones before the iPhone 3, it's about doing it best and not first if you want to set a standard.

Several of their consoles have been immensely popular and lived for many years, but the fact is that their most enduring hardware ever is the one we have right now. As VGC points out, no Nintendo console has ever lived this long without getting a successor. The previous number one was the Famicom/NES, which lived for 2,686 days before being replaced by the Super Nintendo.

However, the Switch was released on March 3, 2017, which means that it as of Thursday reached 2687 days - and there is still no successor in sight. If Switch 2 isn't released before the end of May 2025, Switch will pass 3,000 days on the market - and likely set a record that will stand for a very, very long time.

Did you think Switch would do as well as it did before its 2017 launch?