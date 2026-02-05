No, NetEase hasn't put a total ban on generative AI in its games

HQ

It seems that firm lines are being drawn every day when it comes to game studios and AI. Some steer very clear of the technology, while others are embracing it wholeheartedly, in as many ways as they can.

Recently, when asked by Eurogamer about the spread of AI in the games industry, gaming legend Suda51 claimed that NetEase had completely banned the use of generative AI in its games. As confirmed by a NetEase spokesperson to FRVR, though, this turned out to be false.

"This story isn't true - we even have a GDC talk about AI," the NetEase spokesperson said. "In game development, we've always taken an open and collaborative approach, actively following and carefully evaluating the potential of cutting-edge technologies like AI. At the moment, our team mainly uses AI as a supporting tool in specific areas, for example, in our facial modeling system, which allows multi-level parameter adjustments. Players can also use voice input for AI voice tone recognition, generating character appearances in different styles, ages, and ethnicities—making true personalization possible."

So, there actually seems to be quite a lot of AI used at NetEase for a company that has apparently banned it.