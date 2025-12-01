No mum, no Christmas: That's the premise of Oh. What. Fun, the Prime Video original comedy premiering on December 3

It's already December, which means the holiday season is entering its zenith, and you can expect lots of colourful lights, decorations of red, white and garish greens and lots of sweets over the next four weeks. And also plenty of family movies and romantic comedies to brighten up your time at home.

But what about those who set up all the paraphernalia so that the family always enjoys the holidays? That's right, I'm talking about mothers, and Prime Video's new original comedy Oh. What. Fun. reflects a mother's struggle to keep the Christmas machine going, until she decides to run away from it all and drive across the country to fulfil a dream.

The film is loaded with famous names like Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Eva Longoria, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Joan Chen and Jason Schwartzman, which will no doubt be a good attraction to see these stars in action, and the synopsis reads as follows:

"Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, as her grown kids and distracted husband get swept up in their own seasonal dramas, they make one crucial mistake: they forget their mom. By the time they realize she's missing, Claire's already set off on a festive adventure of her own - one that doesn't involve cooking, cleaning, or coordinating anyone else's chaos. As her family scrambles to find her and salvage their Christmas, Claire rediscovers what the holidays mean when you're finally free to put yourself first."

Oh. What. Fun. premieres exclusively on Prime Video this December 3, and you can watch the trailer below.