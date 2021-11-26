No multiplayer in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection according to ESRB

HQ

We still don't have a firm release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 next year. Even if Nathan Drake's adventures probably are what people are looking forward to the most, there are probably quite a few who would like to return to the multiplayer mode of Uncharted 4.

Unfortunately, this does not seem to be possible, judging by the age-rating from ESRB which reveals it has no online multiplayer features. The collection includes remastered versions of both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and it's worth remembering that Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection didn't have multiplayer either when it was released back in 2015.

So far, we haven't got any official word about this from Sony, and chances are it might be added later in an update. This would require a new rating though, so it's not very likely.

Thanks VGC