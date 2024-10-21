No more story content is planned for Marvel's Spider-Man 2

HQ

Unlike the first Marvel's Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't be getting any story DLC. Recently, it was announced that the game would be coming to PC in January 2025. Originally releasing in October last year, a lot of fans had hoped we'd see a big announcement for some additional content by now.

But, according to the PlayStation Blog post discussing the game's arrival on PC, we've got no extra story content coming. All of the post-launch updates like New Game+ will be available on PC at launch, but other than that it seems the game is done.

This is sure to disappoint a lot of fans, as if you played the side missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's clear to see some extra comic book villains were being set up. These characters could come back for the third game, but we may end up with a severe case of Arkham Knight syndrome, where they only make minor appearances and are once more pushed into the side missions.