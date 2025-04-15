No More Room in Hell 2's Reanimation Update launches today

HQ

No More Room in Hell 2 didn't get off to the best of starts. Despite being a sequel to a beloved co-op horror experience, fans found that this new game was lacking in a lot of ways. But, Torn Banner Studios has been hard at work on some major improvements, the first of which we're finally seeing in the Reanimation update.

The update launches today, the 15th of April, and brings with it two new maps, Lewiston and Pottsville, which brings the total playable maps to three. Both new maps give survivors new environments to play around with, new ways to extract, and more chances to be jump-scared by zombies hiding in narrow corridors.

There's also an entirely new combat system. In the base release, players were critical of the weightlessness of the combat, but that has now been fixed, and a new system allows you to sever the limbs of zombies. There's also a kick, for when you need some space but might not have a great weapon to hand.

A radial inventory now helps you see what you can use more easily, and with additional character slots you won't feel as if you lose all your progress when you die, as you can bank one survivor for later use. Also, this weekend, you'll be able to try out No More Room in Hell 2 for free.

Check out all the features in the Reanimation trailer below: