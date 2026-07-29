No More Room in Hell 2 will be leaving Early Access and launching in its 1.0 version in August

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Developer Torn Banner Studios is finally ready to take No More Room in Hell 2 out of Early Access and to instead launch the project in its 1.0 state, not just on PC, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles too.

The date for this evolution is rather close, as August 11 will be the date when transition occurs and when the Armageddon update arrives too, bringing a wealth of improvements and changes to the game too.

As for what Armageddon brings, we're told a Survival Mode is being introduced and including three dedicated maps all for players to challenge their skills. There will also be a sixth main Objective map called Raven Rock, which is set in an "eponymous military installation" and set to offer a "different flow than any location prior." A Solo Mode is coming too for those who want to play the game alone or practice before teaming up with friends. Otherwise, Weekly Assignments will be coming to reward players with Credits and a new currency to streamline spending on cosmetics, the character customisation suite is being expanded, and a Rescue Beacon is being introduced to protect a Responder from death. For the latter item, this is regarded as a "high end" item and thus will be rare and costly to consume.

You can see much of these changes in the 1.0 release date trailer for No More Room in Hell 2 below, all ahead of its debut on August 11.