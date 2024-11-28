No More Room in Hell 2 to add infection in December

HQ

No More Room in Hell 2 has been out for over a month now, and the sequel to the hit zombie survival game hasn't quite done as well as people had hoped. However, the game is still in early access, and there's plenty of time to turn perceptions around.

In a post on Steam, it was revealed that No More Room in Hell 2 would be bringing the first stage of its infection mechanic to our screens next month. In the original No More Room in Hell, when you're attacked by a zombie, you can become infected. This can lead to some pretty chaotic moments, especially if you don't tell your friends you're about to turn.

If you want to be noble, though, you can self-sacrifice by committing suicide with the K key on your keyboard. Infection will arrive in the coming weeks, but this will just be part one of the mechanic, with Torn Banner wanting to update it over time to make it more immersive.

