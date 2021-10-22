No More Heroes developer has been acquired by NetEase Games

HQ

We all know that lots of Chinese companies are rich and now very interested in investing in the gaming industry. Just look at Tencent. It has bought Riot Games, spent a good amount of money on Epic Games, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard and PUBG developer Bluehole. But Tencent isn't the only Chinese company that has great ambition.

Earlier via a press release, it was announced that another tech giant from China, NetEase Games, has already acquired Grasshopper Manufacture, the developer of the No More Heroes franchise.

"NetEase Games understands the strengths of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. and is willing to support us, and is an extremely reliable partner. NetEase Games will be mainly responsible for advising on our business planning activities and providing sufficient funding for game development. We will be responsible for the creativity and production of games to ensure that we are able to continue to maintain the consistent 'Grasshopper Manufacture flavor' and game quality for which we are known.", said Representative Director and CEO Goichi Suda in the statement: "In addition, we will also receive strong support from the NetEase team composed of thousands of artists and technical experts in terms of game art and quality assurance. We will make the most of this support and strive to offer three even higher-quality "Grasshopper Manufacture Games" to all gamers in the next ten years".

"NetEase Games is a company of passionate gamers, and many of them are fans of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. Mr. NetEase is honored to be the companion of Mr. Suda and Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. on this new journey into the future. We hope to give the studio creative freedom and sufficient resource support in order to empower said studio to create even more sensational works for gamers worldwide", said NetEase.

