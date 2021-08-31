English
No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes creator wants to make a Deadpool game

The series creator mentioned a couple of ideas that he would love to pursue.

As recently revealed by Goichi Suda, No More Heroes 3 is the end of the series. So what is happening next? Well, if Suda gets to choose, he'll do a Deadpool game - and we certainly wouldn't mind.

It was in a Japanese IGN livestream that Suda surprised everyone by saying:

"So you can definitely look forward to a lot of new, interesting original IPs from Grasshopper. We also of course have other plans and are working hard on them to bring them to fruition. But [in terms of] the kind of things I'd love to do, I'd also love to work with Marvel on a Shatterstar or Deadpool game, something sort of Grasshopper-y like that. Maybe a Quicksilver title of some sorts. So, Marvel, you know."

Unfortunately, we think the chances of this actually happening is about on par with Elvis "The King" Presley making a comeback with a new Christmas album this year. Still, it really, really would be cool, or what do you think?

No More Heroes 3

Thanks VGC

