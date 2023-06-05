No More Heroes and Killer is Dead studio teases a big announcement

HQ

Since March, Grasshopper Manufacture, the development company behind No More Heroes and Killer is Dead, has been teasing something. A countdown appeared on the 25th anniversary page on the 29th of March, the date of the anniversary celebration.

It seems that the countdown is set to finish on the 15th of June. So far, there have been no teases on what we could see from the Suda51-led studio, but considering his reputation, people are already going to be excited on what's coming.

It's highly unlikely, considering the date of the countdown, that this will be a part of any of the summer gaming presentations, and will likely be a reveal removed from those events.

What do you think Grasshopper Manufacture has cooking up?