Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes and Killer is Dead studio teases a big announcement

It has been counting down the days to this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Since March, Grasshopper Manufacture, the development company behind No More Heroes and Killer is Dead, has been teasing something. A countdown appeared on the 25th anniversary page on the 29th of March, the date of the anniversary celebration.

It seems that the countdown is set to finish on the 15th of June. So far, there have been no teases on what we could see from the Suda51-led studio, but considering his reputation, people are already going to be excited on what's coming.

It's highly unlikely, considering the date of the countdown, that this will be a part of any of the summer gaming presentations, and will likely be a reveal removed from those events.

What do you think Grasshopper Manufacture has cooking up?

No More Heroes 3

Related texts

0
No More Heroes 3Score

No More Heroes 3
REVIEW. Written by David Caballero

Suda51 and Travis Touchdown are back to the Santa Destroy of yesteryear, but they're bringing some of the most stylish combat and designs with them.



Loading next content