No More Heroes 3 will now launch August 27, 2021

After suffering a delay later last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, No More Heroes 3 will reportedly now release on August 27, 2021. This revised release date was revealed during last night's Nintendo Direct, and it was accompanied by a brand new trailer.

The colourful new trailer (which can be watched above) shows protagonist Travis Touchdown doing chores and getting into many over-the-top battles with his trusty katana.

We've got our fingers firmly crossed this time that Covid-19 doesn't resulted in another delay for this wacky game.