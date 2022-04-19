No More Heroes 3 will be landing on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year

HQ

After a stint as a Nintendo Switch exclusive game, No More Heroes 3 will officially be coming to PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles later this year. Announced over Twitter, it's noted that the game will officially be coming to "PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC" this autumn.

This comes after the game originally debuted in August 2021, specifically for the Nintendo Switch. With the games set to release on the other platforms in autumn, No More Heroes 3 would've been a Switch exclusive for over a year. As for the exact release date however, that has yet to be shared.

