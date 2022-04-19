Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes 3 will be landing on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year

The title will no longer be a Switch exclusive, come this autumn.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a stint as a Nintendo Switch exclusive game, No More Heroes 3 will officially be coming to PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles later this year. Announced over Twitter, it's noted that the game will officially be coming to "PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC" this autumn.

This comes after the game originally debuted in August 2021, specifically for the Nintendo Switch. With the games set to release on the other platforms in autumn, No More Heroes 3 would've been a Switch exclusive for over a year. As for the exact release date however, that has yet to be shared.

If you are interested in seeing what we thought about No More Heroes 3, be sure to read our review of the game here.

No More Heroes 3

Related texts

0
No More Heroes 3Score

No More Heroes 3
REVIEW. Written by David Caballero

Suda51 and Travis Touchdown are back to the Santa Destroy of yesteryear, but they're bringing some of the most stylish combat and designs with them.



Loading next content