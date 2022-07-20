Cookies

No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes 3 to make its PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam launch this October

The Grasshopper Manufacture game will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive in a few months.

HQ

A while ago, we reported on the news that Grasshopper Maunfacture's No More Heroes 3 would be making its debut on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this autumn, meaning the title would no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive game. At that time, we didn't know the exact date when the game would be landing on these platforms, however that has since changed.

Because publisher Marvelous has announced that the game will be dropping on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on October 14, with the PC version (via Steam) coming shortly before on October 11.

We're told in a press release that the PlayStation and Xbox editions of the game will also be available as a physical edition that includes a copy of the game as well as some illustrations, art cards, and a double-sided poster all themed around No More Heroes 3. Check out this edition below.

No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes 3Score

No More Heroes 3
REVIEW. Written by David Caballero

Suda51 and Travis Touchdown are back to the Santa Destroy of yesteryear, but they're bringing some of the most stylish combat and designs with them.



