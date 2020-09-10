No More Heroes 3 has been pushed back to 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Goichi Suda is "very sorry" to announce that No More Heroes 3 is a 2020 Nintendo Switch release no more. But not everything is bad news at Grasshopper Manufacture, as the studio signed a talented illustrator for the upcoming months, Darick Robertson.

NM3 is the latest name in a very large list of titles to be hit by Covid-19. "All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development," Suda said on social media.

"Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided on prioritizing quality, and to therefore push back the final release date," adds the director of many games. No other specific date was given, other than a 2021 release date.

A new illustration of Travis Touchdown by his motorbike comes alongside his Facebook post. This is Robertson's first creation, a comic book illustrator with fame for The Boys and Transmetropolitan, among other series. Suda, who declares himself a huge fan of Robertson's art, says that more art will follow.