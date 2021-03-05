Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
No More Heroes 1 & 2 are getting physical releases for Switch

Pre-orders start next week.

Before No More Heroes 3 lands on Switch later this year in August, we can buy ourselves some pretty physical editions of its predecessors, No More Heroes 1 & 2.

Limited Run Games has announced that they are releasing limited physical copies of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle for Nintendo Switch.

Both games will have their own Standard Edition ($34.99 each) and the "totally badass" Collector's Edition ($69.99 each), these will be available for fans to place pre-orders from March 12 to April 11.

Check the details of Collector's Editions below:

No More Heroes Collector's Edition -

●Base game sealed in a standard Switch case with a full color manual and interior art
●Deluxe box with art that connects to the No More Heroes 2 Collector's Edition
●No More Heroes Original Soundtrack on physical CD
●Reversible 18 x 24 inch poster.
●Exclusive behind the scenes interview and art book
●Official No More Heroes Nintendo Switch SteelBook case

More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle -

●Base game sealed in a standard Switch case with a full color manual and interior art.
●Deluxe box with art that connects to the No More Heroes Collector's Edition
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Original Soundtrack on physical CD.
●Reversible 18 x 24 inch poster
●Exclusive behind the scenes interview and art book
●Official No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Nintendo Switch SteelBook case

If you want to get both Collector's Editions, then there's "Santa Destroy Bundle", the price is $134.99 and you'll receive a replica Santa Destroy flag as bonus.

