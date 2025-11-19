No more cookies: Europe plans to end pop-ups for good

HQ

If you've ever clicked "accept" or "reject" on a cookie pop-up without thinking, congratulations: you've probably developed an automatic reflex without even realizing it. For years, these little banners have been the unwelcome greeters of the internet: persistent, annoying, and impossible to ignore. And now, the European Commission promises to put an end to them.

The plan is simple, almost elegant. Instead of confronting a new pop-up every time you visit a website, your browser would remember your preferences. Set them once, and websites would have to respect them. For all of us in the European Union, this means fewer interruptions, fewer decisions... and fewer headaches.

This change, of course, is part of a wider effort to modernize Europe's digital rules. In the short term, cookie prompts might shrink to a single, easy click. Down the road, the Commission hopes technological solutions in browsers will make them vanish entirely. No more hunting for the tiny "reject all" button. No more accidental data-sharing. Just browsing, uninterrupted.

It's easy to underestimate how something so small (one pop-up after another) can wear people down. For many (myself included), clicking "accept" or "reject" became automatic, a reflex born out of annoyance rather than choice. Now, the EU's proposal flips that script, putting real control back in our hands.

The road ahead isn't instant, of course. The European Parliament and 27 member states still have their say. But for anyone tired of wading through a sea of pop-ups, this could be the day the internet finally feels a little more human. All of this is part of the European Commission's new Digital Package, which you can read at the following link.