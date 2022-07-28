No more character progression resets in MultiVersus states Warner Bros.

HQ

Following its staggering launch into Open Beta, which has seen MultiVersus become one of the biggest games on all of Steam, never mind the most concurrently played fighting game on the platform as of late, Warner Bros. has been slowly making changes and improvements to the gameplay experience.

The latest of these improvements comes in the form of an affirmation in a Twitter thread where it was revealed that going forward, character progression will not be reset anymore.

"We'll have a section of our roster that will be free to all players that will change every TWO weeks. The progression you earn with these characters during this timeframe will be SAVED so when they're back in rotation you'll be able to continue right where you left off."

The thread continues, "If you played during the EARLY ACCESS period, all of your progression to ALL of the characters you played during 7/19 - 7/25 is saved (yay!). No worries if you can't unlock all of the characters you played before, you'll keep and resume your progress once you unlock them."

Otherwise, it is once again stated that all characters in the game are unlockable by spending Gold that is earned by playing, and that characters are not limited to the free rotation.