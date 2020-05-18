No microtransactions at launch in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2

You watching Advertisements

A lot has changed in the world of video games since the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 originally released back in 1999 and 2000 respectively and one of the major game-changers (no pun intended) to explode in recent years is the addition of microtransactions. In a recent interview with Gamespot, Vicarious Visions' Jen Oneal revealed that the upcoming remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 won't feature microtransactions at launch; "Everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We're not planning on having monetization at launch". However, depending on how the game is received, Vicarious Visions could be adding more content to the game down the line that players could potentially have to buy with real money.

Will you be playing the remasters at launch?