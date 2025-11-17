No, Mark Hamill is not going to be the King of Hyrule in the Zelda movie (as far as we know)

HQ

Since Friday, The Legend of Zelda movie has been at the top of the world's trending topics, due to video leaks of its first days on set, which have already confirmed both costume designs and casting choices that have yet to be officially revealed. This has made Nintendo and, specifically, Shigeru Miyamoto, make a move and show official images of the film, while asking for patience while filming continues in New Zealand.

But at the same time, some people eager for attention have taken to the web to spread hoaxes about the film. And while leaked images are factual information, lies are not, and we are obliged to inform readers and fans as soon as we discover one. That's what happened with an alleged report that Mark Hamill would be cast as the King of Hyrule in the film, which is categorically false.

It's a hoax that has grown more than anecdotal and, before it sows doubt or confusion, we felt it necessary to debunk it. For now, not even the casting of Dichen Lachman (who does appear in the leaked videos) has been confirmed, so we don't know if she will be playing the role of Impa or if she will be an original character in the film. For now, we'll have to hold on to the only two roles that do have names: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Link) and Bo Bragason (Zelda).