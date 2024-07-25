No Man's Sky Worlds update sees player count soar by 500%

HQ

As Hello Games continues to just dump incredible free content on players of No Man's Sky, it seems a lot of space-faring adventurers are coming back to the game, especially on PlayStation. Thanks to the Worlds update, which sees a whole host of changes come to every game world, No Man's Sky has seen a huge rise in its player numbers.

As reported by True Trophies, the game went from the 194th most-played game on PS5 to the 40th, gaining a 493% rise in player numbers across PS5 and PS4 within the week of Worlds part 1's launch.

No Man's Sky is currently on sale as well, celebrating the launch of the Worlds update. In time, we'll see part 2 of Worlds, which will likely bring another lot of players back alongside its changes.