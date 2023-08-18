Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky teases a big new update in 7-year anniversary video

It has not always been an easy road for Hello Games, but it's turned out alright in the end.

HQ

Considering the absolute bonfire that No Man's Sky was at launch, to say that seven years on we'd be celebrating the space-faring adventure game and looking forward to its next update shows what a journey we've been on.

Now, in the anniversary video, Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games talks about his experiences with No Man's Sky and what he's looking forward to in the future. "I've been working on this game for nearly a third of my life, and it's been more successful than we ever planned or dreamed," he said. "It hasn't always been easy, but the thing that has been our guiding star throughout has been the players and the community."

The next update for the game is Echoes, which currently remains a mystery. Hopefully, after celebrating this big anniversary we can hear some more about the upcoming update.

HQ

