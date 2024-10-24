English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky sends us into a Lovecraftian twilight zone in The Cursed Expedition

After the chilled out fishing update, we're now gearing up for Halloween.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Once again, No Man's Sky has delivered us a brand-new Expedition for us to sink our teeth into. We're at Expedition 16 now, which feels strange to think about, as it reminds us just how much free DLC No Man's Sky has given out over the years.

This in-game event is called The Cursed, and will see players battle against collapsing realities. As usual, this Expedition will only run for a limited amount of time, so if you want rewards like the all-new Boundary Herald Starship (which is basically just a flying saucer) you'll want to log on.

The Expedition will run from the time of writing for two weeks, and you can find the full patch notes here for all the juicy details. Down below, there's a trailer showing off the eerie twilight zones you'll encounter, as well as that new spaceship you can get your hands on.

HQ

Related texts

0
No Man's Sky: NextScore

No Man's Sky: Next
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Next is an undeniable achievement, pushing the two-year-old title to new heights and moulding it closer into the experience we initially hoped for."

0
No Man's SkyScore

No Man's Sky
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"It's about more than just finding out what's at the centre of the galaxy. It's about the experience."



Loading next content