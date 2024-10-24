No Man's Sky sends us into a Lovecraftian twilight zone in The Cursed Expedition

HQ

Once again, No Man's Sky has delivered us a brand-new Expedition for us to sink our teeth into. We're at Expedition 16 now, which feels strange to think about, as it reminds us just how much free DLC No Man's Sky has given out over the years.

This in-game event is called The Cursed, and will see players battle against collapsing realities. As usual, this Expedition will only run for a limited amount of time, so if you want rewards like the all-new Boundary Herald Starship (which is basically just a flying saucer) you'll want to log on.

The Expedition will run from the time of writing for two weeks, and you can find the full patch notes here for all the juicy details. Down below, there's a trailer showing off the eerie twilight zones you'll encounter, as well as that new spaceship you can get your hands on.