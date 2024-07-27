No Man's Sky references PS5 Pro in new update

HQ

No Man's Sky has just released the first part of one of its biggest updates yet. Worlds brings some massive changes to the game, but a secret hidden within the update's files may have also revealed something big.

As spotted on Twitter/X by social media user ThatBomberBoi, the files in the Worlds update reference the PS5 Pro and some new graphics options going alongside with it. While we've not heard anything new on the PS5 Pro in a while, this could indicate that this could change soon.

The PS5 Pro is expected to be Sony's mid-generation update to the PS5, likely bringing about better performance, and hopefully a smaller chassis.