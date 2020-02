Support for No Man's Sky has been plentiful and it's testament to Hello Games' commitment to the game that we're seeing fixes and improvements roll out consistently even four years beyond its infamously rocky launch.

Update 2.27 has now arrived on PS4 and Xbox One, and whilst it isn't the most sizable update, it still helps to smooth out some of the title's rougher edges. You can check out the full list of patch notes below:

No Man's Sky Update 2.27 Patch Notes

Fixed a potential softlock with a weekend event mission.

Fixed a small visual issue with jetpack trails.

Fixed a number of issues with the Japanese translation of new Quicksilver items