No Man's Sky overhauls planets in Worlds Part 1

HQ

Yep, it's about that time again. No Man's Sky is once more getting a beefy update with its new Worlds patch. This overhauls planet generation giving players a greater variety in the planets they'll be able to experience.

Expect new water, clouds, and even floating islands among the clouds where you can make your own bases. Full wind simulation means dust storms and other weather events can now happen, too.

There's also more diversity to be found in the extreme weather planets, including deserts and frozen worlds. There's a new Expedition too called The Liquidators, where you'll be exterminating a lot of bugs.