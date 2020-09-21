No Man's Sky Origins update to land this week

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Hello Games just announced that the next update of its ever-growing space & planet exploration game, No Man's Sky, is called Origins, and it will be released at some point this week.

While further details and patch notes will be shared in due time, studio head Sean Murray teases that "this is the beginning of something new", and points back to the announcement of the Foundation expansion project four years ago, as well as the subsequent updates the game has been getting through the years (remember Beyond was released a year ago, adding VR and further multiplayer options).

Murray claims they're always listening to the community, so what do you expect to see in NMS next? Are you enjoying its semi-co-op play?