English
Follow us
news
No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky Origins update to land this week

NMS is getting a big update at some point in the coming days.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer Hello Games just announced that the next update of its ever-growing space & planet exploration game, No Man's Sky, is called Origins, and it will be released at some point this week.

While further details and patch notes will be shared in due time, studio head Sean Murray teases that "this is the beginning of something new", and points back to the announcement of the Foundation expansion project four years ago, as well as the subsequent updates the game has been getting through the years (remember Beyond was released a year ago, adding VR and further multiplayer options).

Murray claims they're always listening to the community, so what do you expect to see in NMS next? Are you enjoying its semi-co-op play?

No Man's Sky

Related texts

No Man's Sky: NextScore

No Man's Sky: Next
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Next is an undeniable achievement, pushing the two-year-old title to new heights and moulding it closer into the experience we initially hoped for."

No Man's SkyScore

No Man's Sky
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"It's about more than just finding out what's at the centre of the galaxy. It's about the experience."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy