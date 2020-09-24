No Man's Sky Origins update delivers a more diverse galaxy

You're watching Advertisements

No Man's Sky has just been given a significant upgrade, with the Origins Update bringing a whole raft of changes to the sci-fi adventure game.

Hello Games famously captured the hearts and minds of gamers the world over when it first announced NMS, however, the game's launch was underwhelming for a lot of people - expectations weren't met and there was a lot of dissatisfaction.

Yet that wasn't the end for No Man's Sky, and Hello Games has since expanded the game with several major updates - all of them free - and now the game is much more like the kind of experience that the studio initially promised.

Origins is the latest step on that road, and it adds a bunch of new features that will make the overall exploration much deeper and more interesting. There are extensive notes if you want all the details, but the broad strokes are the addition of new star-types and biomes, a refreshed UI and a revamped photo mode, more diverse planets with new flora and fauna, new clouds and weather systems, a broader colour palette and new lighting conditions, plus storms, tornados, volcanoes, and more.

Eyes up for the launch trailer, or you can scroll down for a gallery of images that show off the new features.

Will you be returning to No Man's Sky after this update?