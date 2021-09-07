English
No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky now has "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam

After five years and plenty of updates, the game has a positive look on Steam.

HQ

Following a very turbulent launch, and then a rough few years, Hello Games' open world sci-fi adventure No Man's Sky now has the "Mostly Positive" all reviews tag on Steam. The change comes after the 17th free update to the game, which has been part of the movement that has significantly changed No Man's Sky from the way it was at launch in 2016.

Mostly Positive means that over 70% of No Man's Sky reviews are now rating the game in a positive manner, which is quite a major improvement since launch.

Granted, it is worth mentioning that the game has been getting some pretty solid reviews as of late, with the recent reviews section on the Steam page marked as "Very Positive". But, the all reviews section, that includes all the reviews ever since launch, had been tagged as "Mixed" for quite a while, until now.

No Man's Sky

