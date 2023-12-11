No Man's Sky lets players replay all 2023 expeditions

HQ

No Man's Sky is bringing back all the limited-time Expeditions from earlier in the year to bring you the Holiday spirit this Christmas season. If you've missed the Expeditions or just want another go, you'll be able to head back in and get the rewards you may have missed.

The Utopia Expedition will be available until the end of this week, the 15th of December. Then, you'll be able to take on the Singularity Expedition until the 22nd of December, which is followed by the Cartographers Expedition until the 29th of December, before we wrap up with the Voyagers Expedition until the 8th of January.

The Cartographers Expedition actually took place back in 2021, so we're in for even more of a time jump regarding that bit of content. Each of these Expeditions come with their own lot of rewards, from character customisation to different starships, you may want to give these a try if you've got time between opening presents and stuffing your face with turkey.

Recently, No Man's Sky has seen a bit of a boost in its player base, thanks to the game continuing to improve since its release. Hello Games is looking to move from a space-faring adventure to a fantasy epic, though, with its new game Light No Fire.