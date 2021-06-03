No Man's Sky just received its latest update "Prisms"

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Hello Games just delivered the update 3.5, "Prisms", for its ever-growing space adventure No Man's Sky.

As detailed on the official website of the game, this update "dramatically refreshes the No Man's Sky experience with a range of new visual features and technologies", bringing a whole lot of content such as reflections, new texture effects, more biome detail, improved lighting, new skies, new warp effects, creature fur, and more.

For example, the screen space reflection technology has been added into the game for PC, Xbox One X and next-gen consoles to improve the lighting quality and make some locations even more dynamic than ever. Other than that, the team also optimised the volumetric lighting techniques, and made them available in VR. These are just a small portion of the update, for more details you can check the full patch note via this link, or watch the trailer below: