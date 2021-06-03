Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky just received its latest update "Prisms"

It comes with a range of visual improvements.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer Hello Games just delivered the update 3.5, "Prisms", for its ever-growing space adventure No Man's Sky.

As detailed on the official website of the game, this update "dramatically refreshes the No Man's Sky experience with a range of new visual features and technologies", bringing a whole lot of content such as reflections, new texture effects, more biome detail, improved lighting, new skies, new warp effects, creature fur, and more.

For example, the screen space reflection technology has been added into the game for PC, Xbox One X and next-gen consoles to improve the lighting quality and make some locations even more dynamic than ever. Other than that, the team also optimised the volumetric lighting techniques, and made them available in VR. These are just a small portion of the update, for more details you can check the full patch note via this link, or watch the trailer below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky

Related texts

No Man's Sky: NextScore

No Man's Sky: Next
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Next is an undeniable achievement, pushing the two-year-old title to new heights and moulding it closer into the experience we initially hoped for."

No Man's SkyScore

No Man's Sky
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"It's about more than just finding out what's at the centre of the galaxy. It's about the experience."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy