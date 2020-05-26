No Man's Sky is coming to Xbox Game Pass in June

You watching Advertisements

Next Monday marks the start of a new month, so many gamers are eagerly waiting to see what PlayStation Plus (besides Call of Duty: WWII), PlayStation Now, Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass each has in store for us in. Now we know part of the latter's line-up.

Microsoft and Hello Games have announced that No Man's Sky will join Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC at some point in June. This also means that it'll become available on the Microsoft Store.

We don't know the exact date yet, but we'll let you know as soon as we do.