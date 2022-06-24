Cookies

No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is coming to Switch in October

This version will include all 20 updates that have been released since its original launch.

HQ

Hello Games will officially be bringing No Man's Sky to the Nintendo Switch in a few months time, as part of a version that includes all 20 of the updates that have been released for the game since its original launch date in 2016.

Set to drop on October 7, this edition of the game is being launched in collaboration with Bandai Namco and will be available as both a physical or digital copy.

To mark this announcement, a trailer for the Switch edition has been released, which shows the title running on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

HQ
No Man's Sky

