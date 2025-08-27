No Man's Sky introduces its Voyagers update, which allows you to form star crews with friends

HQ

The most famous meme in gaming today, that of Hollow Knight's protagonist's clown mask and nose as he waits for Silksong's release, will officially end next week. But there is another famous meme that, far from ending, is even more alive than before.

"Please Sean [Murray], that's enough. I've got money." It's the cheerful way that No Man's Sky fans have been thanking No Man's Sky fans for years for every single update and patch that's come to the game over the years, and always for free. Earlier today we saw the new update, Voyagers, hit the game, and Hello Games says it's one of the most ambitious in the history of the game, which this month celebrates nine years since its release.

This update includes a new class of Corvette ship, as well as allowing spacewalking with only the suit outside of our main ship. We will also be able to crew up with other players and explore the universe together in unison. A new quest line has been added, as well as improved ship interiors. Mission radar has also been added, which you can take advantage of by trying it out in the new Expedition, which starts today.

If you want to see all the new features coming to No Man's Sky Voyagers, check out the full update notes and trailer below.