No Man's Sky has fans begging to pay for free DLC with Worlds Part II

Despite many people forgetting the terrible state No Man's Sky launched in, Hello Games has refused to stop work on what is one of the most-improved games of all time. The work continues, and we have yet another free DLC update to talk about.

Just as with the Worlds Part I update, Worlds Part II seeks to overhaul the planets that we can explore. There are new biomes, weather hazards, terrain, deeper oceans, and more within the planets themselves.

Also, a better inventory management system is coming, alongside new solar systems, gas giants, and more that can make the overall experience more exciting and varied. Check out the trailer and deep dive for Worlds Part II below:

