English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky has fans begging to pay for free DLC with Worlds Part II

Yet another major overhaul changes the planets we'll see in the space exploration game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite many people forgetting the terrible state No Man's Sky launched in, Hello Games has refused to stop work on what is one of the most-improved games of all time. The work continues, and we have yet another free DLC update to talk about.

Just as with the Worlds Part I update, Worlds Part II seeks to overhaul the planets that we can explore. There are new biomes, weather hazards, terrain, deeper oceans, and more within the planets themselves.

Also, a better inventory management system is coming, alongside new solar systems, gas giants, and more that can make the overall experience more exciting and varied. Check out the trailer and deep dive for Worlds Part II below:

HQ
HQ

Related texts

0
No Man's Sky: NextScore

No Man's Sky: Next
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Next is an undeniable achievement, pushing the two-year-old title to new heights and moulding it closer into the experience we initially hoped for."

0
No Man's SkyScore

No Man's Sky
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"It's about more than just finding out what's at the centre of the galaxy. It's about the experience."



Loading next content