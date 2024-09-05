No Man's Sky has been updated again - with space fishing

HQ

Hello Games has undeniably managed to transform No Man's Sky in the years since it first launched, and today the latest in a line of many fantastic updates has been released.

Aquarius, as the latest expansion to the game is called, allows you to utilise the galaxy's many bodies of water for fishing, and is a companion to the giant Worlds Part 1 update released earlier this year.

Hello Games describes Aquarius as follows:

"Fishing in No Man's Sky is a uniquely relaxing experience. Players can now explore the universe to find their perfect waterside spot, hopping with fish. Sit and relax alone with your thoughts, or stand alongside fellow Travellers as you look out over alien vistas waiting for a bite."

In short, a cosy break from all the adventures in space, and one that also allows you to compete against others to bring home the biggest catch.

Aquarius is free and available to download now.