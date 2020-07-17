No Man's Sky: Desolation brings horror to the space sim

You're watching Advertisements

Hello Games is bringing an atmospheric horror experience to No Man's Sky, as the latest free update, Desolation, introduces abandoned shipwrecks to the space sim. Players can board the partially destroyed space freighters together or alone and look for valuable items there. Unfortunately, some of the facilities' security systems are still activated and there are reports about hostile aliens and strange environmental threats that have taken root on the intoxicating ships.

Game Director Sean Murray states in the Playstation Blog that in these neglected facilities that there may be upgrades to your ship which you can't get your hands on any other way. Desolation will also make introduce balancing changes to the game's weapons, so hopefully, players will find a more solid combat experience the next time they dive into the vast deep space. By the way, No Man's Sky is playable via crossplay since last month, so you can play together with your friends on different platforms.